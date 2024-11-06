American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 241.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

