American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.88. American Vanguard has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,471.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at $248,849. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 25,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

