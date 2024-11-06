Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BND stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

