Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,087 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

