Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $85,950.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

