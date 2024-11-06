Amkor Technology (AMKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Amkor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Amkor Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Amkor Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – Amkor Technology is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Amkor Technology was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 579,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

