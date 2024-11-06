Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stake Cut by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the period. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

