Analog Devices Appoints Dr. Katsu Nakamura as Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

Analog Devices, Inc. disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2024, that its Board of Directors has named Dr. Katsu Nakamura as the new Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. Dr. Nakamura is set to assume his new role starting from November 3, 2024.

In his capacity as Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer, Dr. Nakamura will be responsible for overseeing various key functions within the company, including sales, sales enablement, digital marketing, analytics, and customer insight teams. Dr. Nakamura brings substantial experience to this position, having served as Analog Devices’ Vice President and Head of Japan. Notably, he has accumulated nearly three decades of experience in various roles within the company.

The appointment of Dr. Nakamura is indicative of Analog Devices’ strategic focus on enhancing its customer-centric initiatives and driving growth in key areas of the business.

It is essential to note that the details provided in this disclosure under Item 7.01 are not to be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, this information will not be integrated into any registration statement or official document filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly referenced within such filings.

The 8-K filing was officially signed by Janene I. Asgeirsson, the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Analog Devices, Inc., on November 4, 2024.

