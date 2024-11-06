Analysts Offer Predictions for nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NVT opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

