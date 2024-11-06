Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $326.12

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.12.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of APD opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.91.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.