Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $326.12

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.91.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

