Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $28.60

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,364.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,919 shares of company stock worth $10,747,380 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE S opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

