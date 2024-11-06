Analyzing ARM (ARM) & Its Peers

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 174 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARM to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.23 billion $306.00 million 360.65 ARM Competitors $20.62 billion $806.07 million 18.89

ARM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% ARM Competitors -156.23% -41.29% -6.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ARM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ARM has a beta of 5.4, meaning that its stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM’s peers have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 16 2 2.69 ARM Competitors 2502 9779 19201 681 2.56

ARM presently has a consensus price target of $138.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 685.52%. Given ARM’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARM beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

