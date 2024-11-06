AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist Financial increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of ANAB traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 128,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.24. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $574,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.