Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

