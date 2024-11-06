Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

ARCH stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

