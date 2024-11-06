Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.16.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $8,700,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

