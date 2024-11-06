Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

ARDT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,119,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

