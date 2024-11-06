Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0817 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.60 million and $8.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

