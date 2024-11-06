Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $991.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -2,049.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.