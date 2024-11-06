Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NEE stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

