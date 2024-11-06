Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 335,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

