Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.54 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

