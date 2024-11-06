Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,024 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $678.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

