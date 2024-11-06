ASB Consultores LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

