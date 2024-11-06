Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $128.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,231.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

