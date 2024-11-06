Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,901,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.65 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

