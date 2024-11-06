Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $177.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

