Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after buying an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE COF opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.