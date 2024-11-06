Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

