Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,116 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.1 %

PCAR opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

