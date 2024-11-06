Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 87,720 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,720 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

FAST opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,667.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

