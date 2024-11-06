Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Assurant Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.94. 218,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Assurant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Assurant
Insider Activity at Assurant
In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assurant
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.