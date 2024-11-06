Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at $51,178,789.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

