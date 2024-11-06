Astrana Health (ASTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.