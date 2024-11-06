ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.03 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

