ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.03 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.