ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) PT Set at C$2.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of ATX opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. ATEX Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.76.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

