Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

