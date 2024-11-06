Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSI opened at $461.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.63 and a 52 week high of $480.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

