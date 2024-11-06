AutoCanada (ACQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.62 billion.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:ACQ opened at C$14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.12. The stock has a market cap of C$336.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 27,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.47 per share, with a total value of C$420,900.96. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 124,500 shares of company stock worth $1,852,256. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

