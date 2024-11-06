Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 183.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $589,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 1,268,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $178.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

