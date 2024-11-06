Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 28,022 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,706,000 after buying an additional 69,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 447,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

