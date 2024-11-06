B. Riley Has Negative View of Aspen Aerogels FY2027 Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,851.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

