B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.02.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $206.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.06 million.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

