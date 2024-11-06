Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 48,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,376. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

