Balentine LLC Acquires 4,695 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 205.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

