Balentine LLC Acquires 9,843 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 282,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

