Balentine LLC Has $323.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.7% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $323,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VV opened at $264.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $198.71 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average of $251.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

