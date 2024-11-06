Balentine LLC Has $36.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 560,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,413.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average is $270.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

