Balentine LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

