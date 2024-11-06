Balentine LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

